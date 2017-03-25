Solid Wine Tips For All The Wine Lovers

It is hard to deny the ability wine has to enliven and improve almost any occasion. The best way to get an optimal experience from wine each and every time is to learn everything you can about the topic. By reading the information that follows below, you will be well on your way to becoming an expert.

If you drink wine for its health benefits you should stick with red wines. Red wines are full of antioxidants and are believed to promote optimal heart health when you drink it in moderation, ideally one glass a day. Other wines may have the same benefit in varying degrees, but red wine is definitely the best choice.

Wine should be stored in a dark, cool location. One of the best places to help your wine remain fresh if you do not have a wine cellar is in a closet in your basement. Store your bottles on their side away from any light sources to help it remain fresh.

When buying wine, do not make the mistake of believing a wine has to be expensive to be tasty. There are many wines out there that taste great and are reasonably priced. If you are not sure you like a particular variety of wine, it is a good idea to try an inexpensive bottle.

If you notice that you are drinking wine each and every night, take a few nights off. The last thing that you will want to do is become jaded with the taste of wine. After this time period elapses, incorporate wine into your regime again and watch how great it will taste.

A good tip when trying to research wines is to find a critic or expert that has a similar palate to you. Everyone's tastes are different and that includes critics. Try to find a critic that likes similar wines and you'll be amazed with all the new wines you'll be introduced to.

When buying wine as a gift, consider pairing it with food of some sort. A nice basket containing some chocolate and wine or fine cheese and wine makes a wonderful gift. It gives the recipient some meal ideas, and can provide for a wonderful atmosphere at a festive event.

White and red wines should not be served at the same temperature. Reds tend to taste better at slightly warmer temperatures than whites. The best way to do this is to first chill your wine before letting it sit for awhile at room temperature. Reds should be enjoyed at about 60 degrees, while whites taste best at around 45 degrees.

Many grapes for wines are grown on hills as they're typically protected from frost there. At the same time, water won't pool on a hill and drains away, keeping grapes safe from rot or over-watering. If you plan to make your own wine, plant your grapes on a hill which faces south.

Wine cellars are a wise investment for the serious wine drinker or collector. This is particularly useful if you've got expensive wines that you don't want to store in the kitchen. A wine cellar has the ability to maintain wine quality for the long term.

Some wines do not age well, and it is important to know this before you decide to store it. Understand the wine you have purchased before making this determination. Bordeaux wine ages well.

Many red wines are matured in oak barrels for far longer than white wine would be. This adds tannins from the wood into the wine, creating a complex flavor. This would be too much for the subtle flavor of a white wine, so they are rarely aged in this manner.

Do not go out and buy cases of wine just because you like the taste of it. Many times people's tastes change over time, which means that you may not like this particular wine forever. Buying it in bulk may have you stuck with a lot of wine that you no longer like.

If you are like most people who do not have a wine cellar in their house, find a dark place in your home to store the wine. Make sure the temperature is kept fairly constant and moderate. One good place to store your wine is the bottom of your closet.

Searching for glasses for your wine? The best kind of glass is one that is 20 ounces or more, has a long stem and inward curve at the top, and is no more than $15. These statistics have been thoroughly researched as the best for a wine glass. You should never spend a lot of money on a glass because glass is easily breakable.

Champagne is for more than just weddings. People think champagne is only for toasts. There are many foods and dishes that you can enjoy champagne with. It is light and bubbly, and slightly acidic which is good for cleaning your palate. Additionally, you can pair your champagne with salty foods and snacks.

Don't stick to the old rules about which color wine goes with which food. Color is not as important as taste. There are some red wines, like certain pinot noirs, that taste great with fish. Other times, you may find a white wine complements your steak better than a red.

Whether you're cooking, entertaining, collecting, or something else, the information you've read here will become useful. If wine is your thing, then you will be energized by this information and looking for more. Keep the advice that has been mentioned here in the forefront of your mind as you search out your next wine.