Know Your Wine - Some Advice

Wine has been celebrated for centuries around the world and with good reason. It compliments a meal as well as an occasion! Learning how to select the best wine, however, can be a bit challenging. The following article will help you in choosing a great wine and all that goes with it.

Wine has many beneficial properties for your health. Enjoy a small glass of wine each night to enjoy the benefits. Most doctors recommend opting for a red wine to get the most benefits. When pouring your wine after dinner, allow the wine time to breathe before enjoying your glass of wine.

Purchasing individual bottles are the best way find a wine that you like, without making a big commitment. Because your wine options are endless, you may fall in love with any number of them. A bottle should always be tried before buying a case.

If you are looking for a good deal on wine, try to purchase it from the rack at a liquor store. Generally, you will find that these are the items that are on sale or the dealer wants to get rid of the fastest. The quality of these wines has not dissipated though, so you can score a great deal this way.

A good tip if you'd like to get more into wine is to come to your own conclusions. Everyone's a critic these days and wine is no exception. If you're just blindly following a so-called expert's advice, you'd be doing yourself a disservice. Instead, try to figure out what you like on your own.

Don't base your opinion solely on that of an expert. Every person tastes wine differently, so let your taste buds be the judge whenever you can get your hands on a specific bottle. You may experience something very differently than the experts. You would have never known that without taking the leap.

Expensive wines should not be your exclusive choice. If you are really looking to find new wines that meet your tastes you should experiment with wines from all price points and ratings. Sticking with expensive wines is a waste of money and could prevent you from finding the perfect wine for you.

Take a look at how your wine is stored in the store. In a wine store, wine will be stored in the exact lighting and temperature required to keep that wine tasting its best. When you get home, try to mimic those conditions to the best of your ability until you drink the wine.

When ordering wine at a restaurant, you should not spend too long looking at the list. If you are having diner with someone who knows a lot about wines, they will assume you are not familiar with the wines you see on the menu. It is best to choose within ten minutes.

Instead of throwing out your last bits of wine, consider saving it for a marinade for dinner the next night. Take your wine, add some seasoning and place it in a bowl. Add your favorite piece of meat to the bowl and let it sit for several hours or even overnight. This will add delicious flavor to your next night's meal!

If you enjoy a glass of fruity wine, why not try out a blackberry Merlot. Merlot wines are the most popular red wines on the market today. Merlot wines offer hints of fruit flavors along with hints of cedar. If you are looking for a delicious fruity wine, give Merlot a try today!

Let any recently uncorked wine breathe for a bit. Giving the wine time to settle helps bring out the rich flavors of the beverage. Use a decanter for this. Pour the wine into one and then let it sit for about a quarter of an hour. You'll find the wine much more delicious after doing so.

If you plan on pairing a wine with lasagna, try going with red wine. The higher acidity in these types of wines pair quite well with the tomato sauce that is usually in lasagna. Many lasagnas have ingredients like green peppers, and the flavor of a red wine can accentuate them.

Pair spicy foods with sweet wines. Especially with the heat of Thai and Indian food, you will want to stick with dry white and red wines that are sweet. Some great pairings include Chenin Blanc, Gewurztraminer, and Riesling. If you choose Riesling, try going with a German brand since their higher acidity doesn't make the sweetness seem as apparent. These wines act as palate cleansers to help you enjoy the spiciness of the meal.

Champagne is for more than just weddings. People think champagne is only for toasts. There are many foods and dishes that you can enjoy champagne with. It is light and bubbly, and slightly acidic which is good for cleaning your palate. Additionally, you can pair your champagne with salty foods and snacks.

Searching for the best value for your wine? The wine experts claim that you can get the best deals from wine that comes from Chile, such as Sauvignon Blanc and Cabernet Sauvignon. However, you should not count out wine from other countries, such as Argentina, South Africa, and New Zealand, because you can also find some good values in these places.

With the tips above, you can be a wine expert in no time. While you may not be the most skilled wine drinker out there, you will be able to join the pros in wine conversations. Drinking wine is not just a pastime, it is something that should be taken seriously.