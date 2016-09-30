Tips For Foodies, Gourmands And Prospective Chefs

Are you tired of fast food restaurants and takeout? Are you expecting company soon? If you said yes to these questions, you may be in need of some cooking inspiration. These tips should help you get passionate about cooking again!

After cooking with a large amount of garlic, rub both hands on your stainless steel sink before washing them. Use a vigorous scrubbing action. This will help to get rid of that lingering garlic scent on your skin. It will not leave a scent on your stainless steel sink.

When cutting onions, hold a match between your teeth while you cut. Make sure the match is not lit. This will keep those stinging eyes and unwanted tears away. Your experience cutting the onion will be more pleasant if you follow this simple tip each and every time.

Slicing meat into thin even strips is easier when the meat is partially frozen. For Asian meals, such as Thai and Chinese dishes, this technique creates strips that are particularly ideal. By partially freezing meat ingredients, slicing is cleaner and the fibers do not stretch and tear as easily. Just remember, though, to let the stripped meat completely thaw out before you start cooking. This keeps the meat from cooking unevenly.

Save time by cooking large quantities, and freezing the extra. When you are planning an elaborate or time consuming meal, prepare extra servings. Making more won't increase your cooking time much, and these extra meals can be frozen, providing a fast and healthy alternative to the typical frozen TV dinner.

If you are cooking for an important occasion, you should choose something you have done successfully before. Don't attempt cooking experiments or recipes you've never tried before. This makes cooking less stressful.

There is an easy way to peel garlic. There are many tips and techniques for peeling garlic, but there is a simple way that doesn't involve any fancy gadgets. Take a rubber jar lid gripper and lay it on the counter. Place a clove of garlic on it and fold it over. Using a little pressure, simply roll the garlic clove around a few times inside the rubber gripper, and the skin will instantly be removed.

It is possible to cook healthy without abandoning all of the rich, creamy dressings that can contribute so much flavor. One method is to use Greek-style yogurt as a replacement for mayonnaise. Half of the mayonnaise called for in the recipe should be replaced with the yogurt. This will give the same great taste while cutting down on the unhealthy effects of the mayo.

In addition to staples, condiments and seasonings, keep your kitchen stocked with healthy convenient foods and quick-fix items. A no-stress kitchen should include eggs and dairy, fruits, vegetables, breads, baking products, canned and bottled items, grains, refrigerated and freezer items, and condiments. When you run out of a product, don't forget to make a note of it, so you won't be caught out if you need it in the future.

Make sure that the oil is hot enough, before adding food to it. By using oil that is not hot enough, you may not be cooking the food properly. You can make sure it has the perfect temperature by sticking a wooden spoon in it. If you see bubbles around the spoon, it is okay to put the food in.

After a turkey dinner on Thanksgiving or any other occasion, do not discard the leftovers. What you want to do with them is slice the meat, put it in a freezer friendly tupperware, and stick it into the freezer. Turkey will stay fresh for a couple weeks and you can use it in sandwiches or a salad.

When cutting corn kernels on the cob, try this tip: Use the side of the knife that is not sharp to scrape the cob. This will extract the excess sweet juices from the cob, which can be applied to your corn dish and add a hidden burst of flavor to it, creating a new taste to the dish.

Keep a pack of unflavored, unwaxed dental floss in your kitchen. If you need to make clean, precise cuts, dental floss is typically much more effective than using even the sharpest kitchen knife because of it's small width. Simply pass the piece of dental floss through the item you are cutting for a nice, clean slice.

When applying seasoning to meat and fish, always remember to season evenly and thoroughly. Shake or grind the shaker as if the seasoning is snow falling from the sky. Doing so will allow the meat to be evenly coated with spices and seasoning and prevent clumps or over seasoning.

When it comes to cooking, consider making a smoothie for your meal. When made properly, this may contain all of the nutrients that you need for a meal. This is a quick way to get everything that you need in a full meal. Be sure to stay away from ingredients high in sugar.

In conclusion, many people enjoy the fine art of cooking. They work in their kitchens with food, in the hopes of emulating successful chefs from around the world, but often lack the skills and knowledge to do so. If you use the tips from this article, you can become a master chef at home.